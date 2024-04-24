Is APi Group (APG) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has APi (APG) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

APi is one of 314 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. APi is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APG's full-year earnings has moved 3.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that APG has returned about 11% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 4.8% on average. This shows that APi is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR). The stock has returned 8.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Distribution Solutions Group's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 31.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, APi belongs to the Business - Services industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 13.8% so far this year, so APG is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Distribution Solutions Group belongs to the Technology Services industry. This 172-stock industry is currently ranked #152. The industry has moved +7.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to APi and Distribution Solutions Group as they could maintain their solid performance.

