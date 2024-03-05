Is APi Group (APG) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. APi (APG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

APi is one of 315 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. APi is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APG's full-year earnings has moved 0.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that APG has returned about 11% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 9.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that APi is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Hackett Group (HCKT) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9.8%.

Over the past three months, Hackett Group's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, APi belongs to the Business - Services industry, a group that includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.3% this year, meaning that APG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Hackett Group falls under the Consulting Services industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #166. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.4%.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to APi and Hackett Group as they could maintain their solid performance.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

APi Group Corporation (APG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.