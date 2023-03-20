Is Apexigen, Inc. (APGN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Apexigen, Inc. (APGN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Apexigen, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1167 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Apexigen, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APGN's full-year earnings has moved 40% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, APGN has moved about 1.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 6.1%. This shows that Apexigen, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (ASLN). The stock is up 66.7% year-to-date.

For ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Apexigen, Inc. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 553 individual companies and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.9% this year, meaning that APGN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Apexigen, Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apexigen, Inc. (APGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (ASLN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.