Is Aperam (APEMY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Aperam (APEMY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. APEMY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.74, which compares to its industry's average of 9.73. Over the last 12 months, APEMY's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.76 and as low as 6.15, with a median of 7.27.

We should also highlight that APEMY has a P/B ratio of 0.65. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.65. APEMY's P/B has been as high as 0.89 and as low as 0.55, with a median of 0.69, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. APEMY has a P/S ratio of 0.35. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.47.

United States Steel (X) may be another strong Steel - Producers stock to add to your shortlist. X is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Additionally, United States Steel has a P/B ratio of 0.97 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.65. For X, this valuation metric has been as high as 1, as low as 0.45, with a median of 0.63 over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Aperam and United States Steel strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, APEMY and X look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.