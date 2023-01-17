Is Aperam (APEMY) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Aperam (APEMY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aperam is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 239 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aperam is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APEMY's full-year earnings has moved 5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, APEMY has gained about 19.1% so far this year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 4.8%. This means that Aperam is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Royal Gold (RGLD). The stock has returned 14.1% year-to-date.

For Royal Gold, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Aperam belongs to the Steel - Producers industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 16.1% so far this year, meaning that APEMY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Royal Gold falls under the Mining - Gold industry. Currently, this industry has 40 stocks and is ranked #64. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +13.6%.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Aperam and Royal Gold. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

