Is Aperam (APEMY) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Aperam (APEMY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Aperam is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 244 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aperam is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APEMY's full-year earnings has moved 16.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, APEMY has moved about 4.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have lost about 3.4% on average. This shows that Aperam is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Cabot (CBT) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 10.6%.

Over the past three months, Cabot's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Aperam belongs to the Steel - Producers industry, a group that includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.2% so far this year, so APEMY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Cabot, however, belongs to the Chemical - Diversified industry. Currently, this 40-stock industry is ranked #84. The industry has moved -2.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Aperam and Cabot. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

