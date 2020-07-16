Is Aperam (APEMY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Aperam (APEMY). APEMY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.81. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.28. Over the past year, APEMY's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.71 and as low as 5.56, with a median of 10.92.

We should also highlight that APEMY has a P/B ratio of 0.86. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 0.91. Over the past 12 months, APEMY's P/B has been as high as 1.08 and as low as 0.51, with a median of 0.77.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Aperam is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, APEMY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

