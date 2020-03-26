Is Aperam (APEMY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Aperam (APEMY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. APEMY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.86 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 18.99. Over the last 12 months, APEMY's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.71 and as low as 5.88, with a median of 9.54.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is APEMY's P/B ratio of 0.54. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. APEMY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.13. Over the past 12 months, APEMY's P/B has been as high as 0.98 and as low as 0.46, with a median of 0.80.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Aperam's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, APEMY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

