Is Aperam (APEMY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Aperam (APEMY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. APEMY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.52 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 13.93. Over the past year, APEMY's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.18 and as low as 6.80, with a median of 9.28.

We should also highlight that APEMY has a P/B ratio of 0.88. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.13. Over the past 12 months, APEMY's P/B has been as high as 0.97 and as low as 0.62, with a median of 0.80.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Aperam is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, APEMY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

