Is Apache (APA) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Apache (APA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of APA and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.

Apache is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 252 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. APA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APA's full-year earnings has moved 2,073.58% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, APA has moved about 37.42% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 16.42% on average. This means that Apache is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, APA belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 43.32% this year, meaning that APA is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

APA will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Apache Corporation (APA): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.