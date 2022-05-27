Is APA (APA) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is APA (APA) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

APA is one of 256 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. APA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APA's full-year earnings has moved 70.3% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, APA has returned 70.5% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 37.9%. As we can see, APA is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 103.7%.

In HighPeak Energy, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 34.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, APA belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 58.3% so far this year, so APA is performing better in this area. HighPeak Energy, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track APA and HighPeak Energy, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

