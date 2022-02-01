Is APA (APA) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has APA (APA) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

APA is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 257 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. APA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APA's full-year earnings has moved 38.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that APA has returned about 23.5% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 10.5%. This means that APA is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Baytex Energy (BTEGF) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 20.6%.

The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy's current year EPS has increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, APA belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 17.2% so far this year, meaning that APA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Baytex Energy, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #27. The industry has moved +19.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on APA and Baytex Energy as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.