Is APA (APA) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is APA (APA) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

APA is one of 256 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. APA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APA's full-year earnings has moved 58.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, APA has moved about 39% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 22.8%. This shows that APA is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Baytex Energy (BTEGF). The stock has returned 51.8% year-to-date.

For Baytex Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 30.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, APA is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 36.6% this year, meaning that APA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Baytex Energy falls under the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #17. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +35.9%.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on APA and Baytex Energy as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

