Is Anthem (ANTM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Anthem (ANTM). ANTM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.04, while its industry has an average P/E of 15.31. Over the past 52 weeks, ANTM's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.54 and as low as 7.54, with a median of 12.01.

Investors will also notice that ANTM has a PEG ratio of 0.75. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ANTM's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.14. Within the past year, ANTM's PEG has been as high as 1.11 and as low as 0.49, with a median of 0.83.

We should also highlight that ANTM has a P/B ratio of 2.11. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. ANTM's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.46. Over the past year, ANTM's P/B has been as high as 2.51 and as low as 1.40, with a median of 2.18.

Finally, our model also underscores that ANTM has a P/CF ratio of 11.56. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. ANTM's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.45. Over the past year, ANTM's P/CF has been as high as 15.08 and as low as 7.59, with a median of 12.48.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Anthem's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ANTM looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

