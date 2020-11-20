Is Antero Resources (AR) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Antero Resources (AR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Antero Resources is one of 257 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AR's full-year earnings has moved 38.69% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, AR has gained about 43.16% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of -32.12%. This means that Antero Resources is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, AR is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 54 individual companies and currently sits at #166 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 39.25% this year, meaning that AR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track AR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

