Is Antero Resources (AR) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Antero Resources (AR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Antero Resources is one of 255 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Antero Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AR's full-year earnings has moved 86.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AR has moved about 117.4% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 31.5%. This means that Antero Resources is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 43.3%.

For Canadian Natural Resources, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 26.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Antero Resources belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 55.5% so far this year, so AR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Canadian Natural Resources belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #22. The industry has moved +48.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Antero Resources and Canadian Natural Resources as they could maintain their solid performance.

