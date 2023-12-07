Is Antero Midstream (AM) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Antero Midstream Corporation is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 243 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Antero Midstream Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AM's full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that AM has returned about 19.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have lost about 2% on average. This shows that Antero Midstream Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Archrock Inc. (AROC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 58.6%.

Over the past three months, Archrock Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Antero Midstream Corporation is a member of the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #166 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.3% so far this year, so AM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Archrock Inc. falls under the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Currently, this industry has 22 stocks and is ranked #194. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Antero Midstream Corporation and Archrock Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

