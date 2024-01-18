Is Annexon (ANNX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Annexon, Inc. (ANNX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Annexon, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1077 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Annexon, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANNX's full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ANNX has returned about 1.3% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 1.1%. This shows that Annexon, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Novartis (NVS). The stock has returned 7.2% year-to-date.

In Novartis' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Annexon, Inc. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 523 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 13.3% so far this year, so ANNX is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Novartis belongs to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry. This 11-stock industry is currently ranked #69. The industry has moved +15.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Annexon, Inc. and Novartis as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

