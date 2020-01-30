Is Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Annaly Capital Management (NLY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of NLY and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Annaly Capital Management is one of 844 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. NLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NLY's full-year earnings has moved 6.87% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, NLY has moved about 3.61% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -1.32% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Annaly Capital Management is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, NLY belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry, a group that includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #222 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.98% so far this year, so NLY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track NLY. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

