Is Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Annaly Capital Management (NLY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of NLY and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Annaly Capital Management is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 840 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. NLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NLY's full-year earnings has moved 7.59% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, NLY has returned 10.62% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 1.43% on average. This shows that Annaly Capital Management is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, NLY belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry, a group that includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #166 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.83% so far this year, so NLY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

NLY will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

