Is Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC (ANIX) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1150 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANIX's full-year earnings has moved 30.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ANIX has returned about 15.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 0.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 13.2%.

The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 0.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 554 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.7% so far this year, meaning that ANIX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. however, belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this 94-stock industry is ranked #105. The industry has moved +6.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.