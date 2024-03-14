Is ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

ANI Pharmaceuticals is one of 1064 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ANI Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANIP's full-year earnings has moved 10.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ANIP has returned about 20.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 7.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, ANI Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB). The stock is up 15.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, AnaptysBio, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, ANI Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 513 individual companies and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.5% so far this year, so ANIP is performing better in this area. AnaptysBio, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track ANI Pharmaceuticals and AnaptysBio, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.