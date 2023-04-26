Is AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has AngloGold (AU) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AngloGold is one of 236 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AngloGold is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AU's full-year earnings has moved 23.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AU has returned 38.1% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 2.6%. As we can see, AngloGold is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Pan American Silver (PAAS) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5.1%.

For Pan American Silver, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 64.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, AngloGold belongs to the Mining - Gold industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 20.1% so far this year, so AU is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Pan American Silver falls under the Mining - Silver industry. Currently, this industry has 10 stocks and is ranked #63. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.2%.

Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on AngloGold and Pan American Silver as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.