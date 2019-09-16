Is AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. AngloGold Ashanti (AU) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AU and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.

AngloGold Ashanti is one of 247 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AU's full-year earnings has moved 35.64% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AU has moved about 50.12% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 10.24% on average. This means that AngloGold Ashanti is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, AU belongs to the Mining - Gold industry, which includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 37.89% so far this year, so AU is performing better in this area.

AU will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

