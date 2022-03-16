Is Anglo American (NGLOY) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Anglo American (NGLOY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Anglo American is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 242 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Anglo American is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NGLOY's full-year earnings has moved 46.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, NGLOY has gained about 17.6% so far this year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 4.7%. This means that Anglo American is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Nutrien (NTR) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 29.6%.

In Nutrien's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 40.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Anglo American belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.8% so far this year, meaning that NGLOY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Nutrien, however, belongs to the Fertilizers industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #24. The industry has moved +29.9% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to Anglo American and Nutrien as they could maintain their solid performance.

