Is ANGLO AMER (NGLOY) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. ANGLO AMER (NGLOY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of NGLOY and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.

ANGLO AMER is one of 240 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. NGLOY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NGLOY's full-year earnings has moved 107.39% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that NGLOY has returned about 26.25% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 11.50%. This means that ANGLO AMER is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, NGLOY belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 45 individual stocks and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.25% so far this year, meaning that NGLOY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to NGLOY as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ANGLO AMER ADR (NGLOY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.