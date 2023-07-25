Is Angi (ANGI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Angi (ANGI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Angi is one of 635 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Angi is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANGI's full-year earnings has moved 42.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ANGI has gained about 52.3% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 39.4%. This means that Angi is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Fortinet (FTNT) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 58.1%.

In Fortinet's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Angi belongs to the Internet - Content industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 36.2% so far this year, so ANGI is performing better in this area.

Fortinet, however, belongs to the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this 147-stock industry is ranked #63. The industry has moved +52.2% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Angi and Fortinet. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

