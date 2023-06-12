Is Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (ANEB) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANEB) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1143 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANEB's full-year earnings has moved 18.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ANEB has returned about 9.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -2.6% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 135%.

In Aquestive Therapeutics' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 63.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 551 individual stocks and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 7.1% so far this year, meaning that ANEB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Aquestive Therapeutics falls under the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this industry has 208 stocks and is ranked #105. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2%.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANEB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.