Is Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Anavex Life Sciences is a member of our Medical group, which includes 887 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AVXL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVXL's full-year earnings has moved 16.53% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AVXL has returned 66.02% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -1.42%. This shows that Anavex Life Sciences is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, AVXL belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 381 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.11% so far this year, meaning that AVXL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to AVXL as it looks to continue its solid performance.

