Is Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AVXL and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Anavex Life Sciences is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 903 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AVXL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVXL's full-year earnings has moved 23.81% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that AVXL has returned about 11.58% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 0.39% on average. This shows that Anavex Life Sciences is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, AVXL belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 386 individual stocks and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.39% so far this year, so AVXL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track AVXL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.