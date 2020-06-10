Is AnaptysBio (ANAB) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of AnaptysBio (ANAB), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AnaptysBio is one of 888 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ANAB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANAB's full-year earnings has moved 16.60% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ANAB has returned about 26.89% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 0.21% on average. This means that AnaptysBio is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, ANAB belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 382 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.10% so far this year, so ANAB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to ANAB as it looks to continue its solid performance.

