Is Anaplan (PLAN) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Anaplan (PLAN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Anaplan is one of 630 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PLAN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLAN's full-year earnings has moved 3.15% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, PLAN has gained about 94.16% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 29.41%. This means that Anaplan is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, PLAN belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 91 individual stocks and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 17.05% so far this year, so PLAN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to PLAN as it looks to continue its solid performance.

