Is an Earnings Beat in Store for Schlumberger (SLB) in Q4?

Schlumberger Limited SLB is expected to beat fourth-quarter 2021 earnings estimates when it reports results on Jan 21, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, Schlumberger reported adjusted earnings of 36 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, driven by a surge in stimulation activity in Argentina, stronger North American rig activity, and ramped up drilling operations at offshore and onshore international resources. This was offset by lower contributions related to Digital & Integration from Europe/CIS/Africa.

As far as earnings surprise is concerned, the Houston, TX-based company is on a firm footing as it beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 12.03%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 39 cents per share has seen one upward estimate revision and no downward movement over the past 30 days. The estimated figure suggests an improvement of 77.3% from the prior-year reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $6.1 billion indicates a 10% improvement from the prior-year quarter.

What the Quantitative Model Suggests

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Schlumberger this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: Schlumberger has an Earnings ESP of +2.86%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Schlumberger currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Key Factors to Note

The pricing scenario of oil in the fourth quarter of 2021 has improved drastically from the prior-year comparable period, thanks to the rolling out of coronavirus vaccines. With higher crude prices, drilling activities ramped up significantly globally compared to the prior quarter.

Improved drilling operations by the explorers and producers are likely to have generated handsome cashflows for Schlumberger’s oilfield services. This is because oilfield service players assist drillers in efficiently setting up oil wells.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Schlumberger’s pretax operating income from the well construction segment is pegged at $350 million, suggesting a massive improvement from $183 million in the year-ago comparable quarter.

