Is Amtech Systems (ASYS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Amtech Systems (ASYS) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Amtech Systems is one of 658 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Amtech Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASYS' full-year earnings has moved 115.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ASYS has returned about 2.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 31.3% on average. As we can see, Amtech Systems is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Clearfield (CLFD). The stock has returned 11% year-to-date.

For Clearfield, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amtech Systems belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 45.1% so far this year, meaning that ASYS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Clearfield belongs to the Wireless Equipment industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #84. The industry has moved -27% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Amtech Systems and Clearfield. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





