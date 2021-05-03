Is Amphenol Corporation's (NYSE:APH) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Amphenol's (NYSE:APH) stock up by 7.2% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Amphenol's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Amphenol is:

24% = US$1.3b ÷ US$5.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.24.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Amphenol's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Amphenol has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 9.9% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This likely paved the way for the modest 11% net income growth seen by Amphenol over the past five years. growth

Next, on comparing Amphenol's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 11% in the same period.

NYSE:APH Past Earnings Growth May 3rd 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Amphenol fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Amphenol Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Amphenol has a three-year median payout ratio of 26%, which implies that it retains the remaining 74% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, Amphenol has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 28%. As a result, Amphenol's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 25% for future ROE.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Amphenol's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



