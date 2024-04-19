Is Amphenol (APH) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Amphenol (APH) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Amphenol is one of 618 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amphenol is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APH's full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that APH has returned about 11.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 7.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Amphenol is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Fortive (FTV), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 8.9%.

Over the past three months, Fortive's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Amphenol is a member of the Electronics - Connectors industry, which includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #223 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11.3% so far this year, meaning that APH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Fortive, however, belongs to the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #16. The industry has moved +1.7% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Amphenol and Fortive as they could maintain their solid performance.

