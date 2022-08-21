Is Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMPH) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 6.8% over the last week. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Amphastar Pharmaceuticals' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is:

18% = US$92m ÷ US$499m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.18 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals' Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

At first glance, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 20%. This certainly adds some context to Amphastar Pharmaceuticals' exceptional 50% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Amphastar Pharmaceuticals' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 8.6%.

NasdaqGS:AMPH Past Earnings Growth August 21st 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Amphastar Pharmaceuticals fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. You can see the 1 risk we have identified for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

