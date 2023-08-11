Is Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1116 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMPH's full-year earnings has moved 14% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AMPH has returned about 90.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 2.3% on average. As we can see, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 50.7%.

For ANI Pharmaceuticals, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Generic Drugs industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 35.5% so far this year, meaning that AMPH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, ANI Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 535-stock industry is currently ranked #97. The industry has moved -11.3% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and ANI Pharmaceuticals as they could maintain their solid performance.

