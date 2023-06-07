Is Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1144 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMPH's full-year earnings has moved 20.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AMPH has moved about 63.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 2.9%. This means that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 11.6%.

The consensus estimate for Arbutus Biopharma's current year EPS has increased 22.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Generic Drugs industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.3% so far this year, so AMPH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Arbutus Biopharma belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 552-stock industry is currently ranked #98. The industry has moved -6.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and Arbutus Biopharma as they could maintain their solid performance.

