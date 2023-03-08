Is Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1169 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMPH's full-year earnings has moved 14.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AMPH has moved about 26% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -4.9%. As we can see, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS). The stock is up 21.1% year-to-date.

For Annovis Bio, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Generic Drugs industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14% so far this year, so AMPH is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Annovis Bio, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 555-stock industry is currently ranked #93. The industry has moved -5.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and Annovis Bio, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.