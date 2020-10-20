Is AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (AMRX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (AMRX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 931 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AMRX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMRX's full-year earnings has moved 5.89% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AMRX has moved about 7.47% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 0.21% on average. As we can see, AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, AMRX belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 181 individual stocks and currently sits at #169 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.85% this year, meaning that AMRX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on AMRX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

