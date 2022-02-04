Is Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1161 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Amneal Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMRX's full-year earnings has moved 0.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AMRX has returned 0.4% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -8.2%. This means that Amneal Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Athersys, Inc. (ATHX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 3.2%.

Over the past three months, Athersys, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 31%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amneal Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 231 individual stocks and currently sits at #145 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 13.5% so far this year, so AMRX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Athersys, Inc. falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 540 stocks and is ranked #143. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -13.7%.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Athersys, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

