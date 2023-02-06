Is AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AMN Healthcare Services is one of 1174 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AMN Healthcare Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMN's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AMN has moved about 1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 1.2% on average. As we can see, AMN Healthcare Services is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE). The stock has returned 15.1% year-to-date.

For Sorrento Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, AMN Healthcare Services belongs to the Medical Services industry, which includes 70 individual stocks and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6% this year, meaning that AMN is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Sorrento Therapeutics, however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 557-stock industry is ranked #92. The industry has moved +1.3% so far this year.

AMN Healthcare Services and Sorrento Therapeutics could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.