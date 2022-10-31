Is AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

AMN Healthcare Services is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1187 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AMN Healthcare Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMN's full-year earnings has moved 8.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AMN has moved about 3.5% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -17.8%. As we can see, AMN Healthcare Services is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX). The stock has returned 28.4% year-to-date.

For Axonics Modulation Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, AMN Healthcare Services belongs to the Medical Services industry, which includes 71 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 28.5% so far this year, meaning that AMN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Axonics Modulation Technologies belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry. This 49-stock industry is currently ranked #60. The industry has moved -44.6% year to date.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on AMN Healthcare Services and Axonics Modulation Technologies as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.