Is AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AMN Healthcare Services is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1112 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AMN Healthcare Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMN's full-year earnings has moved 26.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, AMN has returned 75.7% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 7.4%. This means that AMN Healthcare Services is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (APEN). The stock has returned 136.2% year-to-date.

In Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 26.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, AMN Healthcare Services is a member of the Medical Services industry, which includes 58 individual companies and currently sits at #177 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 49% this year, meaning that AMN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. however, belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this 100-stock industry is ranked #177. The industry has moved +8.8% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on AMN Healthcare Services and Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

