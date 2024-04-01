Is AMMO (POWW) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has AMMO, Inc. (POWW) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AMMO, Inc. is one of 292 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AMMO, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for POWW's full-year earnings has moved 11.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that POWW has returned about 31% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 3.6%. As we can see, AMMO, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.5%.

Over the past three months, Pactiv Evergreen Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, AMMO, Inc. belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #198 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.4% this year, meaning that POWW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Pactiv Evergreen Inc. belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #146. The industry has moved +6.7% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on AMMO, Inc. and Pactiv Evergreen Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AMMO, Inc. (POWW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

