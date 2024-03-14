Is AMMO (POWW) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has AMMO, Inc. (POWW) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

AMMO, Inc. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 292 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AMMO, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for POWW's full-year earnings has moved 11.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, POWW has moved about 16.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 3.5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, AMMO, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI). The stock has returned 32.1% year-to-date.

In Rush Street Interactive, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 27.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, AMMO, Inc. belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #202 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.4% this year, meaning that POWW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. falls under the Gaming industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #148. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.3%.

AMMO, Inc. and Rush Street Interactive, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

