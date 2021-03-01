Is Amkor Technology (AMKR) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Amkor Technology (AMKR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Amkor Technology is one of 628 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AMKR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMKR's full-year earnings has moved 33.33% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AMKR has gained about 58.42% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 4.44% on average. This means that Amkor Technology is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, AMKR belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.65% so far this year, so AMKR is performing better in this area.

AMKR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

