Is Amkor Technology (AMKR) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Amkor Technology (AMKR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Amkor Technology is one of 630 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AMKR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMKR's full-year earnings has moved 166.67% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that AMKR has returned about 97.26% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 32.61% on average. This means that Amkor Technology is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, AMKR is a member of the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 47.84% this year, meaning that AMKR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on AMKR as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

