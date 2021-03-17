Is Amkor Technology (AMKR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Amkor Technology (AMKR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AMKR and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Amkor Technology is one of 626 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AMKR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMKR's full-year earnings has moved 33.33% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AMKR has returned 55.17% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 5.63% on average. This shows that Amkor Technology is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, AMKR belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.34% this year, meaning that AMKR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to AMKR as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR): Free Stock Analysis Report



